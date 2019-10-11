Stroodles, Biodegradable Straws Made Out of Pasta

The British company Stroodles has found a uniquely ingenious way to address the issue of plastic waste without compromising the experience of enjoying a favorite drink. They essentially mixed together wheat and water resulting in drinking straws made out of pasta.

While paper straws are very good for the environment, they can lose shape and begin dissolving in liquid. Stroodles straws offer the same biodegradable benefits as paper, while still remaining solid for at least one hour in a cold drink. Additionally, Stroodles are edible, vegan and flavorless in drinks.

Stroodles is here to help fight plastic waste and straws are just our first channel of choice. We want to inspire the world and show how easy it is to do good – with just one Stroodle at a time. With Stroodles, you don’t have to change behaviours and compromise on your drinking experience.

via My Modern Met