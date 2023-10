String Theory Simply Explained in 60 Seconds

Theoretical physicist Dr. Micho Kaku very genially explained the complex concept of string theory in simple terms using a pink rubber band as a visual cue in less than 60 seconds.

How do black holes distort time? Dr. Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics, answers the internet’s burning questions about physics.

Dr. Kaku also explained how black holes distort time much in the same way.