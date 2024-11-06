Musician Plays Popular Song Covers On a 27 Note Hand-Cranked Street Organ

Musician Yuki Kojima plays a classic 27 note hand-cranked street organ, which uses pre-printed continuous rolls of cardboard to perform covers of popular songs from movies, music, and video games. This instrument is similar to a player-piano, but is pneumatic in nature, which means it uses pipes instead of keys to make the notes shine through.

Kojima punches all the cardboard himself, which takes a lot of time and musical talent.

I play street organ. I’m making my own card with holes to play this instrument. Arrange and make from the ear copy. It takes about 100 hours to make a card for one song. (Depends on the length of the song)

