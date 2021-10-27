Street Artist Paints NFTs on a Brick Wall in Williamsburg

Colombian street artist Masnah and his crew are hand painting fungible replications of popular NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) that are owned by various collectors on two brick walls of a building (with the permission of the owner) located on Grand and Roebling Streets in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The NFT collectors purchased a special NFT created by Masnah in order to reserve a spot on the wall to commission the paintings for this project, which is called “Another Flex on the Wall” (a nod to Pink Floyd).

3 kind of bricks available to guarantee you space in “ANOTHER FLEX ON THE WALL”

With this project, Masnah is bringing crypto art into the real world using his incredible street art skills.