Super Slow Motion Footage That Stretches Each Second Into an Hour

In an elongated episode of The Slow Mo Guys (previously), host Gavin Free shot incredibly high-speed footage at 90,000 frames per second and then played the footage back at 25 fps. This particular mathematical equation makes each second last an hour. And with that, the results are rather tranquil.

Something mathematically magical happens when you shoot at exactly 90,000 frames per second. I you divide that by 25, you get 3600 seconds, which turns out to be exactly 1 hour. 90,000 frames per second played back at 25 stretches one second to be an hour long.

Here’s footage of Free falling into a pool for an hour.