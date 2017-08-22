Rescuers Gently Coax a Stray German Shepherd Out From Under a Parked Minivan With Food

In a truly touching video from Hope for Paws, rescuers Eldad Hagar and Lisa Arturo gently coaxed a scared, seemingly abandoned eight year old German shepherd out from under a parked minivan with yummy pieces of a cheeseburger. The hungry dog followed Arturo all the way in to a fenced in area where the rescuers were able put a leash around her and take her to her waiting foster home. The dog, now named Amelia, took right to contact with humans, other dogs and various farm animals. Amelia is available for adoption through LA Animal Rescue.
To adopt Amelia, please visit our amazing friends at: http://www.LAAnimalRescue.org Please share this video and help us find her a loving forever home. Thanks :-)