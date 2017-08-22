Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Rescuers Gently Coax a Stray German Shepherd Out From Under a Parked Minivan With Food

by at on

In a truly touching video from Hope for Paws, rescuers Eldad Hagar and Lisa Arturo gently coaxed a scared, seemingly abandoned eight year old German shepherd out from under a parked minivan with yummy pieces of a cheeseburger. The hungry dog followed Arturo all the way in to a fenced in area where the rescuers were able put a leash around her and take her to her waiting foster home. The dog, now named Amelia, took right to contact with humans, other dogs and various farm animals. Amelia is available for adoption through LA Animal Rescue.

To adopt Amelia, please visit our amazing friends at: http://www.LAAnimalRescue.org Please share this video and help us find her a loving forever home. Thanks :-)

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy