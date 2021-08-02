A Walkthrough of ‘Stray’, A Video Game Where You Play a Cat Wandering Through a Futuristic Cybercity

Game Producer Swann of BlueTwelve Studio provided a wonderful gameplay walkthrough for their highly anticipated video game Stray (previously), which is planned for release in early 2022. Swann explains that the entire game is played through the eyes of a cat wandering through a futuristic cybercity.

From the cat’s unique point of view, players must navigate their way through the dangers of this unfriendly place. And use the cat’s skills to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries along the way.

Here’s the trailer for the game.