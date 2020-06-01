Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Stray Cat Who Leads Compassionate Woman to His Favorite Food Inside Store Gets Adopted by Her

by on

A very clever and hungry white cat who was sitting outside a grocery store in Mexico adorably led a kind and compassionate school teacher named Tania Lizbeth Santos Coy Tovar inside to show her his favorite food. The cat was so friendly and so loveable that Santos Coy Tovar not only bought the food for him, she took him home and named him “Rabbit” due to his missing tail. When he’s not accompanying his human to the store, Rabbit is happily getting in some yummy massages and playing with his feline sibling Zulem.

via Cheezburger


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved