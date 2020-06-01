Clever Stray Cat Who Leads Compassionate Woman to His Favorite Food Inside Store Gets Adopted by Her

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A very clever and hungry white cat who was sitting outside a grocery store in Mexico adorably led a kind and compassionate school teacher named Tania Lizbeth Santos Coy Tovar inside to show her his favorite food. The cat was so friendly and so loveable that Santos Coy Tovar not only bought the food for him, she took him home and named him “Rabbit” due to his missing tail. When he’s not accompanying his human to the store, Rabbit is happily getting in some yummy massages and playing with his feline sibling Zulem.

via Cheezburger