Netflix has released a teaser for Stranger Things season three featuring a wonderfully retro promo for The Starcourt Mall, coming to Hawkins, Indiana in 1985.

Starcourt Mall will be one of the finest shopping facilities in America and beyond with options for the entire family. Including The Gap, Waldenbooks, Sam Goody, Claire’s and more! Don’t forget to cool off at Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream shop. Starcourt Mall has it all!