‘Stranger Things’ Creators Ross and Matt Duffer Talk About the Many 1980s Films Referenced in the Series

In an amusingly informative interview with Wired, twin brothers Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer talk at wonderful length about the incredible number of films from which they drew inspiration for their imaginative Netflix series Stranger Things. By way of explanation, the brothers juxtaposed scenes from the referenced films with the scenes from the show. Being that the series takes place during the same years of of the Duffer’s childhoods, they were able to incorporate their favorite films into the story.

