Fascinating Medieval Beliefs and Superstitions That Seem Very Strange Today

James Wade of MedievalMadness took a humorous look at the fascinating beliefs of those in the Middle Ages that would definitely seem rather strange today.

These beliefs included the Barnacle Goose Myth, the Wildman of Orford, the manly cry as religious devotion, dead body decapitations and positions due to fear of hauntings, and the misogynist trope of evil women capturing and keeping men’s private parts as pets for their own pleasure.

The Medievals had a lot to fear, and they wanted answers. Answers to the things that were going on in their world. But without the scientific knowledge that we have today, they had to rely on their own imaginations, along with myths and stories, to make sense of things. The results were a world of magic and a place full of fabulous creatures, witches, angels and demons.