Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Light Duel, A Light Painted Stop Motion Skeletal Cowboy Faces a Badass Cowgirl in a Shootout

by at on

light duel

“Light Duel” by the very talented Darren Pearson is a very short, long exposure, stop-motion battle made of 300 photographs that have been hand painted with light, much like his previous works. The duel was brief as the very human Astro Bandit took down the skeletal Shiny Bone Jones with a single shot. Pearson also included a bit of behind-the-scenes information right after the film.

Who will win the Light Duel – Shiny Bone Jones or Astro Bandit? This animation is composed of 300 light painted, long exposure photographs all drawn by hand with light.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP