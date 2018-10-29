Light Duel, A Light Painted Stop Motion Skeletal Cowboy Faces a Badass Cowgirl in a Shootout

“Light Duel” by the very talented Darren Pearson is a very short, long exposure, stop-motion battle made of 300 photographs that have been hand painted with light, much like his previous works. The duel was brief as the very human Astro Bandit took down the skeletal Shiny Bone Jones with a single shot. Pearson also included a bit of behind-the-scenes information right after the film.

