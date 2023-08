An Enticing Stop Motion LEGO Fried Chicken and Fries

Filmmaker Andrew of Hypno Motion created an enticing stop motion animation that features the preparation of spicy fried chicken drumsticks with a side of fries.

LEGO fried Chicken and Fries. Be careful, it’s very spicy and hot!

Or it can just be delivered with a couple of dipping sauces.

via The Awesomer