Vlogger BLACKHAND very patiently printed out 1,400 different images from a music video, carefully cut each and every piece of paper and then sorted them in a particular order. The result is an amazing 24-frame stop-motion animation of a tiny dancer on a tiny stage.

To create a 24-frame stop motion, we cut 1,400 pieces of paper and made a dance video.

Here’s the original source video.

