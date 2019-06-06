Stonewall Forever, A Living Monument Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Modern Gay Rights Movement

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the famous Stonewall Riots, which quickly led to the modern LGBTQ rights movement in the United States, the New York City LGBT Community Center in partnership with the National Park Service and Google has launched Stonewall Forever, a living digital monument to those who bravely fought for equal rights. This virtual space explains the history of the movement, tells the stories of those who were there and offers resources for anyone who wants or needs them.

Stonewall Forever is a living monument to 50 years of Pride. Anyone, anywhere can explore the monument online or in AR and add their own piece to this ever-growing monument. Stonewall Forever was created through a partnership between NYC’s LGBT Community Center and the National Park Service, with the support of Google to expand access to LGBTQ history in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. We hope that this effort lifts up a broad array of voices and creates a connection to Stonewall’s legacy for people everywhere.

In June 2016, President Barack Obama named the Stonewall Inn as a National Monument, “the first national monument dedicated to telling the story of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community’s struggle for equal rights.”