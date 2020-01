Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While at the SXSW conference in 2019, the Finnish Bluegrass band Steve’n’Seagulls performed a fantastic cover of the Guns N’ Roses song “Paradise City” on the streets of Austin, Texas. The band in their stereotypically rural outfits stood out in sharp contrast to the badge-wearing attendees passing by.

The band has also covered other heavy metal songs in their distinctive Bluegrass style.

