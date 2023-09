Steve Miller Plays an Amazing Live Acoustic Version of ‘The Joker’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

The great Steve Miller performed an amazing live acoustic version of his 1973 hit song “The Joker” in The Howard Stern Show studio. Miller played his 50 year old rock classic on a gorgeous Vaillette guitar that looked like a cross between a 3/4 12-string and a mandolin.

Steve Miller performs “The Joker” live in the Howard Stern Show studio. Hear the FULL special on SiriusXM Howard 101!