The Steve Miller Band Song ‘The Joker’ Remixed to Put the Iconic ‘Wolf Whistle’ in the Song After Every Line

Steve Miller Band’s ‘The Joker’ but the Wolf Whistle Happens After Every Line pic.twitter.com/4Wyt9kBlpi — Matthew McVickar (@matthewmcvickar) February 19, 2021

Web developer Matthew McVickar has quite amusingly remixed the classic Steve Miller Band song “The Joker” so that the iconic “wolf whistle” that takes place after the line “Some people call me Maurice” occurs after every line in the song itself. This little edit appears to make the song a bit more provocative than it already is.

McVickar originally created this remix in June 2020 but ran into a couple of copyright issues.

(Twitter limits videos to 2min 20sec so I couldn’t upload the whole 4:46 song, sorry/you’re welcome.) — Matthew McVickar (@matthewmcvickar) February 19, 2021

Fun fact, this “wolf whistle” was made with a guitar slide, something I never knew.

Here’s the original song.

In 2019, Miller revealed to Jimmy Fallon how he came up with the unusual lyrics of the song.