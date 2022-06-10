Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Irwin Tries to Teach a Grumpy Bird How to Deal With Her Anger Management Issues

In a video for Australia Zoo, Robert Irwin, the son of the late legendary “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, tried to teach a grumpy bush-stone curlew named Emily how best to deal with her anger issues. Emily was acting out quite a bit, pecking everyone and everything in her path. While Irwin didn’t cure Emily of her anger, he did show her that being kind is far more advantageous to everyone.

I can finally confirm that Emily’s anger management issues have been resolved. She’s back to her old snuggly self. We’re all happy and she’s no longer biting people. Isn’t that right? Well done. I’m proud of you.