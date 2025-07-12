Steve of ‘Blue’s Clues’ Opens Up to Rainn Wilson About His Struggle With Depression at the Height of His Career

While appearing Soul Boom with Rainn Wilson podcast, actor Steve Burns, most famously of the iconic children’s show Blue’s Clues, opened up about his struggle with depression while at the height of his career. He also talked to Wilson about the stigma of mental health, particularly in the 1990s, how he dealt with the devastating rumor that he had died, and how he learned to find himself.

Steve opens up about facing depression at the peak of his fame, the haunting internet rumor that he had died, and the healing power of solitude, music, and deep listening. He discusses what it means to live with grace, redefine masculinity, and reconnect with the soul through nature, creativity, and community.

Burns also talked about his reverence for Mister Rogers, noting that he felt he could not live up to the legacy of such a great man.

Blues Clues”. the whole show, was an homage to Fred Rogers in so many ways but he created a problem for the rest of us through through his example.. …I used to always feel like, dear God, I’m screwed because I’m going to disappoint everyone by being normal and human …I mean I’m not Fred Rogers, of course … I’m a pretty nice guy. I aspire to be, but I’m no more wholesome than you or anyone else. You know I’m I’m also not a crackled miscreant, you know I am a person with wonderful qualities and flaws just like anybody else.

Steve Burns Has a Wonderful Sense of Humor

Steve Burns Talking About Blue’s Clues in 2016

The Truth About Steve Burns