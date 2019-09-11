A Fascinating Compilation of Stereotypical Music That Comes to Mind Regarding Countries Around the World

Video editor who goes by the pseudonym Preston Garvey created a fascinating compilation of songs that more often than not come to mind when thinking about different countries around the world. The list is neither comprehensive nor scientific, but is a good representation nonetheless.

Please remember, this is STEREOTYPICAL, not traditional (can still be) or most famous/popular from each country. Just stereotypical songs that comes to your head when you think of the country.

Here’s the first version of the compilation.