Stephen Hawking Conducts Auditions for Eager Celebrities Hoping to Be His New Voice

In a hilarious skit for Comic Relief, which raises money for charitable causes through entertainment, Stephen Hawking decided that he was tired of the voice he’d been using for over thirty years and decided to audition a number of celebrities, to see if any of them would be a good fit. Among those who auditioned were Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything and Felicity Jones who played Hawking’s wife Jane. Also auditioning was Liam Neeson, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Fry and Miss Piggy. Despite their (mostly) earnest pleas, Hawking decided on something completely different, which he formally debuted the next day.
