Stephen Colbert Plays Aragorn’s Lesser Known Twin Brother Darrylgorn in a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Sequel’

While in New Zealand, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert sat down with director Peter Jackson in his private Wellington studio to pitch a Lord of the Rings saga sequel in which Colbert plays Aragorn‘s lesser known, but “more rugged” twin brother Darrylgorn. Jackson almost immediately said no, but Colbert wouldn’t take that for an answer and instead went ahead and debuted a trailer for the lengthy-titled film.