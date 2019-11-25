Stephen Colbert Plays Aragorn’s Lesser Known Twin Brother Darrylgorn in a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Sequel’

While in New Zealand, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert sat down with director Peter Jackson in his private Wellington studio to pitch a Lord of the Rings saga sequel in which Colbert plays Aragorn‘s lesser known, but “more rugged” twin brother Darrylgorn. Jackson almost immediately said no, but Colbert wouldn’t take that for an answer and instead went ahead and debuted a trailer for the lengthy-titled film.
Stephen Colbert’s epic quest to become The Newest Zealander takes him to Peter Jackson’s top-secret Wellington studio, where Colbert convinces Jackson to direct a new trilogy centered around his character from “The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug.” Watch as the two debut the trailer for Stephen Colbert presents Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings series’ The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’s “The Laketown Spy” is Darrylgorn in Darrylgorn Rising: The Rise of Darrylgorn The Prequel to Part One: Chapter One.