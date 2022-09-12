An Unlikely Mashup of Steely Dan and Mötley Crüe

Prolific video editor Bill McClintock has put together a badass mashup that combines the biting lyrics of the Steely Dan song “Do It Again” with the heavy metal stylings of Mötley Crüe‘s “Looks That Kill”. The result is an unlikely but well-matched coupling, kinda like “Yachtly Crüe”.
Music used in this mashup: Mötley Crüe – Looks That Kill
Steely Dan – Do it Again
Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever
Van Halen – Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love
McClintock had first made this video in 2017 but had to re-release it due to licensing rights.
This is a remake of the very first mashup I did back in 2017. YouTube removed it two years ago due to a copyright claim. I believe the copyrighted content claimed was the music video for Looks That Kill, so I completely redid the video using live footage for that song.