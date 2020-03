Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

New York City comedian Eleanor Lawrence reimagined the steps one needs to take in order to stay at home and self-isolate as amusing fodder for a cheery 1980s sitcom of which she is the star.

According to Lawrence’s boyfriend Kieran Murray, she made this in just 24 hours.

My Girlfriend created this video in a day! Share this with somebody who needs to stay home!

via Neatorama