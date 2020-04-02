Laughing Squid

Illustrator Creates an Amusing Series of Vintage Travel Posters That Tell People to Stay the F**k Home

by on

Illustrator Jennifer Baer has created a really amusing series of vintage style travel posters issued by the “Coronavirus Travel Bureau” that tell people to stay the f**k home and enjoy the sights within their immediate surroundings. Such ideas include visiting your one house plant, surfing the couch and taking a trip to the bathroom. Prints can be purchased through Baer’s Society6 store.


