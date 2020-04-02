Illustrator Creates an Amusing Series of Vintage Travel Posters That Tell People to Stay the F**k Home

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Illustrator Jennifer Baer has created a really amusing series of vintage style travel posters issued by the “Coronavirus Travel Bureau” that tell people to stay the f**k home and enjoy the sights within their immediate surroundings. Such ideas include visiting your one house plant, surfing the couch and taking a trip to the bathroom. Prints can be purchased through Baer’s Society6 store.