Illustrator Creates an Amusing Series of Vintage Travel Posters That Tell People to Stay the F**k Home

Illustrator Jennifer Baer has created a really amusing series of vintage style travel posters issued by the “Coronavirus Travel Bureau” that tell people to stay the f**k home and enjoy the sights within their immediate surroundings. Such ideas include visiting your one house plant, surfing the couch and taking a trip to the bathroom. Prints can be purchased through Baer’s Society6 store.
Hi. I designed some coronavirus travel posters for you. Stay the F* home. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/mzY52GFm6Z
— Jennifer Baer (@jenniferbaer) March 26, 2020
For real though, my one house plant. #onehouseplant #coronavirustravelposters pic.twitter.com/zyBmZpLdmn
— Jennifer Baer (@jenniferbaer) April 2, 2020