A Fascinating Animated Size Comparison of the World’s Most Famous Statues

Amir Kedir created a fascinating 3D animation that compares the size of famous statues from around the world. Each animated statue was quickly assembled with wonderfully clanking audio as it was analyzed. The statues were presented and ranked from the smallest, Michaelangelo’s Statue of David in Florence, Italy, to the largest, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, India.

Kedir used data from Wikipedia to gather information about the relative sizes of the statues represented.

In this comparison video we show the Real Scale representation and the height of the tallest and biggest statues ever.