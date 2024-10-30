Viral Marketing Company Uses CGI to Make the Statue of Liberty Look Like It Is Dressed Like a Ghost

The iconic Statue of Liberty got a very ghostly makeover for Halloween, courtesy of Vertex CGI, a company that specializes in viral marketing campaigns. While Lady Liberty‘s ghost costume looked very real, it was skillfully rendered through CGI and other visual effects.

In a hauntingly creative transformation, the Statue of Liberty has embraced the spooky season, donning a ghostly makeover just in time for Halloween.

The Statue of Liberty previously wore a CGI puffer jacket to ward off the biting cold of New York Harbor in a campaign for Aritzia.

The Statue of Liberty gets ready for winter by dressing in an Aritzia puffer jacket.

