‘Starring Dick Van Dyke’ – An Insightful PBS Documentary About the Legendary Performer

Starring Dick Van Dyke is an insightful PBS American Masters documentary about the legendary performer, his meteoric rise from DJ to film and television star, his remarkable comedic talent and those who were inspired by him. The documentary uses classic footage and interviews with those closest to him.

Starring Dick Van Dyke chronicles the star’s career over eight decades, beginning with his stint as a radio DJ and slapstick nightclub act and through his breakthrough television gigs and movie roles. In addition to his memorable work, the documentary features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new, exclusive interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien, Martin Short and more.

Starring Dick Van Dyke premieres in the US on Friday, December 12th.

