Stunning Footage of a Starling Murmuration Flying Very Close to the Ground

Language instructor Helen Day captured stunning footage of a starling murmuration flying just inches from the ground. Day stated that she was out walking in Bangor, North Wales when she saw this remarkable sight and captured it immediately.

It was mesmerising – like a dark spell drifting across the land. I’m no bird watcher but it looked freaky to me. …It was just a happy accident that I caught it on camera. …It felt like I had the whole world to myself in that moment.