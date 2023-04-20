A Speed Comparison of the Fastest Star Wars Vehicles

Red Side created a galactic 3D animation comparing the speed of the fastest vehicles that appear in Star Wars films. The animation denotes the vehicle’s name and the speed at which it was going in its respective film. The background is also very detailed and features various characters from the franchise, including a friendly Storm Trooper who waves, nods, and gives a “thumbs up” gesture while riding Rey’s Speeder from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

This video took me a lot of time. Calculating the speed and distance traveled was easy, but building the scene was a bit difficult. …We looked at atmospheric speed. MGLT and HCR.