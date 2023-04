Red Side, who previously compared the fastest vehicles in Star Wars, created an astronomical 3D animation that compares the size of fictional Starships and other galactic bodies from the same film franchise against each other and in contrast to the city of London for context. The Star Killer Base is the largest single entity.

