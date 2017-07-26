Laughing Squid

Remix of Sounds Effects From All 8 Star Wars Films

Eclectic Method has created a sci-fi musical remix using sound effects from all eight Star Wars films.

This song is made using only sounds from the 8 Star Wars Movies, no added sugars or samples.


