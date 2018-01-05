Star Wars Sarlacc Pit Pillow For Young Kids

The Bed Hog Shop has created a comfy looking Star Wars themed Sarlacc Pit pillow for newborns and toddlers. It is available to purchase from their Etsy shop.
This newborn pillow lounger can be used for many years to come. It has a low pile minky top with a kona cotton bottom, and two minky covered nylon webbing handles for easier portability of not only the pillow but of blankets and other belongings. Own your Star Wars fandom and allow the young one to snuggle in awesomeness without the fear of being digested over a thousand years!
via Technabob