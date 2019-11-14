Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Adorable Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Popper

by on

Star Wars R2D2 Popcorn Maker Black Bowl

The iconic Star Wars droid R2-D2 has been made into a number of household (and architectural) items such as a German Observatory, a coffee press, a teapot, a desk lamp, beer steins and even a desktop vacuum cleaner, so it’s perfectly natural to see the beloved droid making popcorn with an adorable Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker from Williams Sonoma.

Give snack time the intergalactic edge with this popcorn maker shaped like everyone’s favorite Star Wars™ droid. Simply plug him in, add corn kernels and watch as R2-D2 makes quick work of air-popping a healthy snack for movie night.

Star Wars R2D2 Popcorn Maker Bowl

Star Wars R2D2 Popcorn Maker

via The Awesomer

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved