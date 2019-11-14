An Adorable Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Popper

The iconic Star Wars droid R2-D2 has been made into a number of household (and architectural) items such as a German Observatory, a coffee press, a teapot, a desk lamp, beer steins and even a desktop vacuum cleaner, so it’s perfectly natural to see the beloved droid making popcorn with an adorable Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker from Williams Sonoma.

Give snack time the intergalactic edge with this popcorn maker shaped like everyone’s favorite Star Wars™ droid. Simply plug him in, add corn kernels and watch as R2-D2 makes quick work of air-popping a healthy snack for movie night.