Professor Hubert Zitt, who is widely known for his fascinating lectures on Star Wars, Star Trek and other science fiction, saw the perfect opportunity to put his distinctive mark on the university where he works. Zitt, along with his father-in-law and several helpful students, transformed the perfectly shaped Zweibrücken Observatory of the Natural Science Association into a giant replica of R2-D2.

via Pfaelzischer Merkur, Design You Trust