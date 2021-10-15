Oil Paintings Featuring ‘Star Wars’ Scenes

Naci Caba, a talented artist from Istanbul, Turkey, creates absolutely beautiful, hauntingly austere oil paintings that feature scenes from various Star Wars films and other fantasy series. Caba, who is an illustrator by trade, developed an interest in astronomy, which is represented gorgeously in his work.

Naci Caba, who was born in Amasya Turkey, had been making drawings for story books and coloring books for a long time, than he started to work on oil paint drawings. Especially his interest in astronomy was blended with painterly abstraction. This blend can be observed in his paintings frequently.

via Digg