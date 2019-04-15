Laughing Squid

The Striking Similarities Between the Star Wars IX Trailer and an Iconic ‘North by Northwest’ Scene

Creative fansite Star Wars Scenes very insightfully juxtaposed a key scene from the trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker with an iconic scene from the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock thriller North by Northwest. In both scenes, the primary character is running from an oncoming threat from the sky, although only one has the means to gracefully evade said threat. The similarities between the scenes is absolutely striking and seemed to hide in plain sight.





