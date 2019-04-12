Laughing Squid

Rey Ascends to Jedi in the Final Film of the Sequel Trilogy ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’

In the very brief teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, a determined Rey (Daisy Ridley) tries to outrun an incoming attack. When she finds that she can’t, she turns on some Jedi ju-ju and leaps up and out of the way.

This is the final film of the trilogy that began in 2015 with Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

