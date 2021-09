‘Star Wars IV: A New Hope’ Recreated Using Compiled Footage From Non-Lucasfilm Projects

Paulogia Live compiled an amusing condensed recreation of Star Wars IV: A New Hope using footage without any relation to any Lucasfilm project. Much of the recreation is made up of various animations, commentary, and even offhand references to the film itself.

If every copy of Star Wars was destroyed, could we recreate A New Hope from non-Lucasfilm projects?

via Nerdist