Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manuals For the Millenium Falcon, Rebel Starfighter, and TIE Fighter

Ryder Windham, Chris Reiff, and Chris Trevas, the creative minds behind the Death Star Owner’s Technical Manual also included in this series Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manuals for Star Wars vehicles including Millennium Falcon, Rebel Starfighters, and TIE Fighters. Like the Death Star manual, these show the inner workings of each.

The YT-1300 Corellian Freighter gets the Haynes treatment! This is a Haynes Manual based on the YT-1300 Corellian Freighter, the best-known variant of which is the Millennium Falcon… Using brand-new cutaway illustrations, together with other art and photographs, this manual provides the most thorough technical description of the YT-1300 available…

The Rebel Starfighters Owners’ Workshop Manual presents a thorough history of the starfighters that served the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance. The history includes design origins, production, and modifications for each Rebel starfighter, and is fully illustrated with numerous photographs, schematics, exploded diagrams, and computer-generated artwork

The TIE Fighter Owners’ Workshop Manual presents a thorough history of Sienar Fleet Systems’ twin ion engine space superiority fighter, from early concepts and prototypes to the mass-produced starfighters that fought countless battles against insurgent groups. The history of TIE fighters—including bombers, boarding craft, and shuttles—is fully illustrated with numerous photographs, schematics, exploded diagrams, and computer-generated artwork

via The Awesomer