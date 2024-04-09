A Country Western Saloon Cover of ‘The Cantina Song’ From ‘Star Wars’

Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Ramblin’ Rogers performed a swinging country western saloon cover of the “Cantina Song” by Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes on banjo, lap steel guitar, slide guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, and drums alongside the iconic scene from Star Wars IV: A New Hope.

Star Wars goes country and western. I needed to be a little silly. I hope someone gets a giggle out of it – We need more silly AND more giggling. Well, gotta mosey!

Star Wars Cantina Song Saloon Cover

Here’s the Same Cover Without the Movie Footage

via Miss Cellania

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

