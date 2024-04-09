A Country Western Saloon Cover of ‘The Cantina Song’ From ‘Star Wars’

Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Ramblin’ Rogers performed a swinging country western saloon cover of the “Cantina Song” by Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes on banjo, lap steel guitar, slide guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, and drums alongside the iconic scene from Star Wars IV: A New Hope.

Star Wars goes country and western. I needed to be a little silly. I hope someone gets a giggle out of it – We need more silly AND more giggling. Well, gotta mosey!