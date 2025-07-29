A Muppet Version of Captain Pike Teases Season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ at Comic-Con 2025

During the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, a Muppet version of Captain Pike, played by Anson Mount, tells his crew to “Hit It”, but no one responds. This amusing short video was a teaser for the fourth season of Star Trek: Brave New Worlds, hinting at the possibility of an all Muppet episode.

Pike’s hanging on by a thread. Check out this sneak peek for Season 4, revealed during the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025!

Season Three of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Captain Pike’s First ‘Hit It’ Command

