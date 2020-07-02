Laughing Squid

A Star Trek Redshirt in the Age of COVID-19

Star Trek Mask

McCoy couldn’t convince him to wear a mask after Spock’s Tricorder detected a COVID-19 outbreak.

We all know this will not end well for the redshirt…


