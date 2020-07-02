A Star Trek Redshirt in the Age of COVID-19

McCoy couldn’t convince him to wear a mask after Spock’s Tricorder detected a COVID-19 outbreak.
We all know this will not end well for the redshirt…
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Scott Beale on
McCoy couldn’t convince him to wear a mask after Spock’s Tricorder detected a COVID-19 outbreak.
We all know this will not end well for the redshirt…
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved