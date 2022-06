A Sobering Compilation of Red Shirt Deaths in the Original ‘Star Trek’ Series

John DiMarco put together a rather sobering video compilation of those characters who sadly met an untimely end wearing an infamous red shirt in the Original Series of Star Trek. May they all rest in peace.

As we could see in The Original Series, boldly going where no man has gone before can be very hazardous to your health. In particular, if you were wearing a redshirt, your days were probably numbered.