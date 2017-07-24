Laughing Squid

New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer Features a War Breaking Out Between Starfleet and Klingons

CBS released an official trailer for Star Trek: Discovery, their upcoming original television series taking place 10 years before Captain Kirk and his crew. The explosive trailer features a war breaking out between Starfleet and Klingons. Star Trek: Discovery will premiere September 24th, 2017 on CBS All Access.

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns 50 years after it first premiered, with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.


