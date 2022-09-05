A Compilation of the Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Borg Ultimatum ‘Resistance Is Futile’

John DiMarco created a video compilation of the iconic Borg ultimatum “Resistance is Futile” as it was declared throughout Star Trek films and series. This includes Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. While the pronunciation of the last word differed at times, the meaning remained quite the same.

We are the Borg. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile.” Beginning with its first appearance in The Best of Both Worlds, this video documents the use of the Borg’s infamous ultimatum.