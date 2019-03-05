A Beautiful High-Definition Tribute to Visionary Director Stanley Kubrick on the 20th Anniversary of His Death

Filmmaker Richard Vezina (previously) has created “A Stanley Kubrick Odyssey – 2019 Edition”, an absolutely gorgeous, high-definition video tribute to the late legendary director on the 20th anniversary of his death. This thoughtful piece, which originated in 2003, released in 2011 and updated for 2019, showcases Kubrick’s pioneering vision and vivid scene execution with montaged clips from such films as Fear and Desire, Killer’s Kiss, The Killing, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, Lolita, Dr. Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket and Kubrick’s final film, Eyes Wide Shut. The tribute was made even more poignant with the addition of the soundtrack of “Summoning of the Muse” by Dead Can Dance and Lisa Gerrard.

