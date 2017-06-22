Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Serene Cover of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Played on Traditional Japanese Kotos and Bamboo Flutes

by at on

Two talented musicians, Keiko Hisamoto and Masako Watanabe performed a gorgeously serene cover of the iconic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” on traditional Japanese Kotos with Hiromu Motonaga and Kizan Kawamura on bamboo shakuhashi standing in for the leads and vocals.

Nijugen-Koto literally means 20 string Koto. Currently there are 21 strings but its name is still the original. This was developed in order to respond to modern music. The round nails create a soft tone in this performer’s style of playing.

via The Awesomer


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.