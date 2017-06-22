A Serene Cover of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Played on Traditional Japanese Kotos and Bamboo Flutes

Two talented musicians, Keiko Hisamoto and Masako Watanabe performed a gorgeously serene cover of the iconic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” on traditional Japanese Kotos with Hiromu Motonaga and Kizan Kawamura on bamboo shakuhashi standing in for the leads and vocals.

Nijugen-Koto literally means 20 string Koto. Currently there are 21 strings but its name is still the original. This was developed in order to respond to modern music. The round nails create a soft tone in this performer’s style of playing.