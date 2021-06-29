Laughing Squid

Man Sets Out Ice Cube for a Parched Squirrel to Drink From During Record-Breaking Heatwave in Portland

Joe Rojas-Burke, a science writer for the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, Oregon, set an ice cube on his fence for an incredibly thirsty squirrel to drink and get some necessary hydration during the record-breaking heatwave that hit the Pacific Northwest during the final week of June 2021.

Rojas-Burke also refilled his birdbath for the birds and the bees in his yard and set out a fan for his pet rabbit.


