Man Sets Out Ice Cube for a Parched Squirrel to Drink From During Record-Breaking Heatwave in Portland

Joe Rojas-Burke, a science writer for the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, Oregon, set an ice cube on his fence for an incredibly thirsty squirrel to drink and get some necessary hydration during the record-breaking heatwave that hit the Pacific Northwest during the final week of June 2021.

Hi everyone, happy to see the appreciation for my squirrel friend if any of you wish to help people hurting during this heat emergency, I recommend giving to Central City Concern here in Portland:https://t.co/AGlhpbmklT — joe rojas-burke (@rojasburke) June 29, 2021

Rojas-Burke also refilled his birdbath for the birds and the bees in his yard and set out a fan for his pet rabbit.

bees need water! refilling this bird bath twice a day in this hellish, unprecedented >110 degree F weather pic.twitter.com/CzWqFKub4s — joe rojas-burke (@rojasburke) June 28, 2021